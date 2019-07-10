10 Egyptian social impact startups selected for Changelabs accelerator

Impact-centered startup accelerator Changelabs has kicked off its first cohort by selecting 10 Egypt-based social impact startups to join its programme.

Changelabs is being run in partnership with Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation incubator, Blom Bank Egypt, Amazon and the Entrepreneurship Academy by SANAD.

The six-week accelerator programme was designed to turn ideas into viable businesses that can bring positive change to Egypt, and will see the 10 teams benefit from access to mentors, experts, investors, partners, customers and up to EGP2.5 million (US$150,000) in funding.

The 10 startups selected to take part are Youspital, Lender, OTO Courses, Nash2, Cyyann, Presto, Proteinea, VLaby (Virtual Labs Platform), Well.Fit.Go and وأبو العُرّيف.

“We believe in unlocking potential and Egypt is a mine of fresh ideas, passionate youth and opportunities for real impact that is the cornerstone of Changelabs mission in the region. Egypt’s youth are an integral part of that mission,” said Karim Samra, the founder of Changelabs.

Over the last 10 years, Changelabs has been turning ideas into startups, with programmes in Boston, London, Beirut and Osaka, engaging millions of youth around the world.