3rd African Fintech Unconference to take place in Uganda

The third annual African Fintech Unconference will be held on September 10-12 on the shores of Lake Victoria in Uganda, aimed at inspiring collaboration between fintech startups, financial institutions and investors.

Co-convened by African fintech companies Nomanini, MFS Africa and Tugende, the African Fintech Unconference is taking place outside of South Africa for the first time with the theme “Collaboration for Innovation: Fostering Partnerships for Advancing Digital Financial Inclusion”.

The goal is to create an opportunity for fintech innovators, financial institutions, investors and thought leaders to work together to improve financial inclusion across the continent. The event’s agenda will be guided by African fintech innovators and entrepreneurs, with the event aiming to create a space for open, dynamic dialogue and valuable spontaneous interactions.

“The African Fintech Unconference is an incredibly valuable event for the African financial inclusion sphere in that it produces crucial, peer-led discussions that addressed the most fundamental challenges that various stakeholders are now facing,” said Vahid Monadjem, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nomanini.

This year, the event is offering a number of scholarships to early-stage fintech startups. The scholarship covers the event ticket, three nights of accommodation, and return flights to Kampala, and is aimed at enabling younger players in the industry to learn from and connect with leading financial services and fintech experts. Previous African Fintech Unconference Scholars include Rafode, Inclusive, Numida, Musanga, YouFarm, SokoWatch, PayGo, PEG and Branch. To apply for a scholarship, entrepreneurs should fill out this form by August 9.

“It is important to have a conference or gathering for practitioners, by practitioners, whereby we can drive the agenda and create a safe place to talk about the things that really matter to us,” said Dare Okoudjou, founder and CEO of MFS Africa.

