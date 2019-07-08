Disrupt Africa

8 Nigerian fintech startups partner to launch developer training school in Africa

Eight Nigerian fintech startups have partnered to bring tech training programme Lambda School to Africa, offering young people free software development training and the chance to secure jobs.

The California-based Lambda School is a nine-month immersive full stack web development training programme that provides students with the tools and training needed to launch a new career, with no up-front cost.

It is now available in Africa for the first time after Nigerian fintech startups Paystack, BuyCoins, Cowrywise, CredPal, PiggyVest, Thrive Agric, VertoFX and Wallets Africa partnered to launch a pilot for students from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. 

Selected students will receive free membership of a co-working space for the duration of the programme, and will have the chance of being hired by the participating companies. If a student is hired by Paystack, CredPal or Thrive Afric, those companies will pay the cost of a student’s schooling, while those hired by any of the other companies they will pay back 10 per cent of their income for five years once they are making more than US$15,000 per year.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, July 14 at 11:59pm.

