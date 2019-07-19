Africa Early Stage Investor Summit returning for 6th edition in November

The sixth edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit will take place in Cape Town in November, bringing together leading investors to network, exchange insights, create partnerships and make deals.

Hosted by VC4A and ABAN, the summit will take place on November 13-15 at Workshop17 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, sponsored by Naspers Foundry.

The 2018 edition assembled over 300 investors, and this year’s event will again bring together speakers and guests hail from the leading angel networks, venture capital (VC) funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry associations, and the public sector.

Day one is Academy Day, which includes a series of interactive masterclasses and workshops, ending with a welcome cocktail reception. Day two is the main summit day, and will include keynote presentations by industry leaders and roundtable discussions, ending with an investor dinner. Day three is the optional Innovation Tour, featuring insightful visits to key startup hubs, accelerator programmes and startups in the Cape Peninsula area.

