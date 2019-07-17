Africa Fintech Summit set for Ethiopia in November

Innovators, investors and policymakers from around the world are set to gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 4th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit on November 21.

The bi-annual Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) summit occurs each April in Washington, D.C., and each November in a different African city, with Addis Ababa chosen this year.

Focusing on the future of banking, mobile money growth and integration, policy and regulation, blockchain, digital identity, remittances, and financial inclusion, the event counts the Corporate Council on Africa, the US State Department, the US-Nigeria Council, the Congo Business Network, and PeaceTech Lab as strategic partners

“We are extremely proud to bring AFTS to Ethiopia, the second most populous nation in Africa that is at the inflicting point of digitalisation, as e-commerce and financial inclusion are of prime focus both by the government and the tech sector. We look forward to welcoming global investors and fintech ecosystem players with warm Ethiopian hospitality,” said Zekarias Amsalu, founder of co-organiser Ibex Frontier.

