African startups invited to apply for global Hello Tomorrow Challenge

African startups have been invited to apply for the global Hello Tomorrow Challenge, which rewards innovative early-stage projects with funding, visibility and access to networks.

The Hello Tomorrow Challenge is aimed at promising early-stage projects and startups harnessing science and technology to solve the world’s toughest challenges, with awards handed out across 14 tracks including aeronautics, artificial intelligence, digital health, agriculture and mobility.

It provides scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world with a platform for their research and projects, providing participants with more than US$230,000 in equity-free funding, connections to key players in the deep-tech innovation community, and global visibility. Projects will have the chance to attend the annual Hello Tomorrow Global Summit in March 2020.

Applicants must have teams made up of two people or more, and have projects based on a new technology, a scientific discovery, a complex engineering process or an innovative application of an existing technology. They must be in the early stages of development, have raised no more than a Series A funding round, and be solving an industrial, societal or environmental challenge.

Winners will be chosen by a judging panel, which will look at a project’s level of innovation, potential impact, and viability. Applications are open until September 13.

