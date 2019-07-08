Applications open for Global EdTech Startups Awards

African startups with innovative education solutions can apply for the Global EdTech Startups Awards, which will offer cash, mentorship and exposure to the most promising ventures.

Led by a group of leading education innovation organisations from across the world, the awards will identify, showcase and recognise the world’s most promising ed-tech startups of 2019.

The best startups will get global exposure in the ed-tech ecosystem, PR, mentorship, cash prizes and business development opportunities. The competition’s top entrepreneurs will be invited to follow-up events and a next-stage accelerator programme.

Applications are open until July 31, with regional semi-finals to take place between August and November. The African semi-final will take place in Cape Town, while there will be others in Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Paris, Helsinki, Frankfurt, Boston, Los Angeles, Monterrey, Curitiba, Delhi, London, Milan, Madrid and Moscow. The grand final takes place in London in January 2020.

Startups applying should have a product or service that address a clear market pain point, provide an innovative pedagogical approach, have an outstanding user experience, show potential for tremendous growth in its user base, and operate in the context of a sustainable business model.

