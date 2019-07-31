Applications open for Milan-based FoodTech Accelerator

African startups are invited to apply for the Milan-based FoodTech Accelerator, which matches companies with the business needs of corporate partners.

Organised by Deloitte, the FoodTech Accelerator selects up to 10 startups to supercharge food innovation, matching them with corporates to run concrete industrial pilot projects in a 15-week programme.

It is seeking startups in spaces such as agri-tech, quality and traceability, the circular economy, and logistics, with selected companies gaining access to a 15-week programme during which they will receive hands-on training in transforming their ideas into innovative products.

Startups will validate and scale their business faster by working with mentors from both Deloitte and its corporate partners that enable MVP and PoC testing, with the programme concluding with a demo day.

Applications are open now until September 30, with the programme beginning in January 2020.