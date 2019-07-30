Applications open for Uganda-based Shona accelerator

Applications are open for the Kampala-based Shona accelerator programme, which takes a bootcamp-led approach to growing businesses.

The Shona programme delivers high-level training to help entrepreneurs meet their specific needs and grow their startups, and provides access to expertise and networks.

It is open to high potential companies that have been in operation for at least three years and are generating annual revenues of at least US$20,000.

Selected companies must be able to send a CEO or co-founder with significant decision-making power within the company to attend our programme.

Applications close on September 30.