Applications open for Westerwelle Young Founders Programme

Applications have opened for the Autumn 2019 Westerwelle Young Founders Programme, which offers emerging market entrepreneurs access to mentoring and networking opportunities.

Run by the Westerwelle Foundation for International Understanding, which supports cross-border collaboration between young entrepreneurs, executives and decision makers from around the world, the Westerwelle Young Founders Programme is a fully funded six-month programme for 25 entrepreneurs from developing and emerging economies.

The programme kicks off with the Westerwelle Young Founders Conference in Berlin on October 22-26, aimed at connecting young founders with each other and the German startup scene.

Entrepreneurs will also be connected with a personal mentor, and have monthly sessions with that individual. They will gain access to expert sessions on relevant topics, as well as the Young Founders Network, a strong alumni network to connect with other Young Founders, exchange ideas and find support for existing challenges.

Applications are open until July 31.

