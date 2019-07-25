DBSA launches competition for young SA entrepreneurs

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has launched a competition aimed at getting young people to develop solutions to South Africa’s infrastructure challenges.​

The DBSA Youth Challenge is inviting entrants aged between 18 and 35 to submit innovative development ideas that address infrastructural needs across various sectors, with the winning submissions securing a share of ZAR1.5 million (US$108,000) in prize money.

Ideas must address one or more of the infrastructure development needs within the DBSA’s core sectors, which are energy, water, transport, ICT, and social sectors such as health, education and housing.

“As development practitioners we partner with stakeholders to co-produce impactful development solutions. Through initiatives such as the DBSA Youth Challenge, we look forward to working more closely with a segment of our society that is the foundation for our country’s future,” said Sebolelo Matsoso, head of communications and marketing at DBSA.

Interested individuals can submit their ideas here by August 31.