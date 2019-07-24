Egyptian ed-tech startup COLNN secures $100k funding round

Egyptian ed-tech startup COLNN has raised a US$100,000 seed funding round from VC firm EdVentures in order to aid its expansion plans.

A software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for schools, COLNN offers web and mobile solutions that connect teachers, students and parents.

The startup helps schools manage their internal departments, processes and activities, as well as optimising the usage of their available resources through a school management system.

COLNN has now raised a US$100,000 seed round from VC firm EdVentures, which specialises in education. Launched by Nahdet Misr Publishing House in 2017, the company provides financial and technical support to startups.

“Becoming a part of EdVentures will definitely support our expansion plans through benefiting from Nahdet Misr’s prevalent experience in the educational field, which spans to over 80 years. Moreover, its extensive local and international network will help us enter new markets,” said COLNN founder Tamer Samir.

“We were keen to add COLNN to our portfolio of companies as it perfectly aligns with our objective in developing and offering new and innovative educational solutions that further strengthen the education sector in our country,” said Dalia Ibrahim, founder of EdVentures.

