Female entrepreneurs invited to apply for GreenHouse Lab accelerator

Female-led and female-focused African tech startups have been invited to apply for the three-month GreenHouse Lab accelerator, which offers funding, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Disrupt Africa reported in July of last year that Nigerian investment fund GreenHouse Capital, launched by VC firm Venture Garden Group in 2017, had formed GreenHouse Lab, an accelerator programme focused on building world class, women-led technology companies.

Online sports community AMPZ.tv was named winner of the inaugural programme, and applications are now open until August 4 for the second edition. The accelerator is focused on early-stage, female-led or female focused technology startups across Africa, as well as African-run startups domiciled overseas with products that are scalable in African markets.

Participants will receive tech entrepreneurship training and access to a global network of mentors and investors. During the programme, each startup will have the opportunity to meet with investors prior to a demo and investment day at which they will pitch in front of an audience of entrepreneurs, investors, corporates and institutions.

GreenHouse Capital may offer a minimum of US$100,000 investment to startups that qualify and meet key investment criteria during the programme.

