India Africa Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit set for Mauritius

The first India Africa Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit will take place in Mauritius on August 16-18, designed at building links between the respective startup ecosystems.

Organised by the India-Africa Economic Forum in partnership with the India Angels Network (IAN) and the Africa Business Angels Network (ABAN), the event hopes to foster collaboration between growing African tech ecosystems and that of India, which is the second-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

The summit is a first step in the larger objective of building a community of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters between India and Africa, the organisers said. It will also see the official launch of the Angel Investors of Mauritius (AIM).

The African investor community will be represented by leading investors and ecosystem supporters including Eghosa Omoigui, Vu Qabaka, Folabi Esan, Zach George, Tomi Davies, Sanjay Mungur and David van Dijk.

Attendance is free, but by invitation only. Interest can be expressed via the event website.