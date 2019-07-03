Kenyan parental advisory startup MumsVillage ventures into e-commerce

Kenyan startup MumsVillage, a renting website for expert advice and online community support, has announced a foray into e-commerce with the launch of the MumsVillageShop.

Founded in 2015 by Isis Nyong’o, MumsVillage works with a network of contributors to empower pregnant women and mothers in making informed decisions about the health and well-being of their families.

The peer-to-peer platform helps connect mothers to each other and helps brands reach this audience. The launch of the MumsVillageShop is aimed at providing a one-stop-shop for mum and baby products and transforming the shopping experience for such products. Product categories on the site include diapers and wipes, baby gear, toys and books, feeding accessories, and safety-related products.

Parents will have access to global brands such as Aveeno, Avent, Cussons Baby, Johnson and Johnson, Fisher Price, Huggies, Lifebuoy, Pampers and Tommee Tippee, and local Kenyan brands like Fluffy Buttah, Grounded, Kijani, Marini Naturals and Tinga Tinga Tales.

“We have grown to become a trusted source for parenting information and community connection in Kenya,” said Isis Nyong’o. “The MumsVillageShop meets the need for parents to have a central place to search, select and buy from a wide range of local and global brands, all from the comfort of their homes and offices. The well-known adage ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ is a reflection of our responsibility, in a way, to ensure that the MumsVillage community remains a supportive place to raise families.”

This development comes on the back of its participation in impact investor Gray Matters Capital’s digital accelerator programme – GMC Calibrator – since March this year. MumsVillage also gained support for its e-commerce foray through its participation in the Unilever-DFID TRANSFORM partnership and Alibaba efounders Fellowship.