Moroccan e-health startup PocketDoc hits 17k users of diagnostics app

Co-founded by doctors Imad Chakri and Yassine Sbaiti, PocketDoc is a medical decision support tool for medical students, physicians and health professionals that has amassed 17,000 users.

Founded last year, PocketDoc has launched a mobile application that allows users to select from 20 medical specialties, consult more than 250 complete and verified medical files, and access a list of medicines sold in Morocco.

This database of medical content and search engine allows doctors to search for a diagnostic and receive a complete and verified medical file that contains all the necessary information about that disease.

“What makes PocketDoc different is that we put a pre-established medical prescription in the treatment part with the commercial name of drugs, which helps doctors save time,” Chakri told Disrupt Africa.

Chakri came up with the idea for the startup during internships at various hospital services, where he witnessed the frequent use of mobile medical applications for learning-related goals or patient care tasks.

“I decided to create a medical app adapted to our practice in Morocco. It took four months of hard work to launch the first official version,” he said.

The self-funded startup, which plans to start looking for investors very soon, has seen strong uptake, with more than 17,000 registered users after only 10 months.

“Our content has been viewed more than 500,000 times, and we have over 4,000 unique users use our app every month,” said Chakri.

PocketDoc, which makes money from subscriptions and advertising, is currently only operating in Morocco, but is planning on expansion after seeing large scale usage from other markets.

“After launching the app we observed important traffic coming from other countries like Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Guinea, Cameroon, and France,” said Chakri. “Our objective is to be present in all the Francophone countries.”

