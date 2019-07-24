Moroccan fintech startup SOS Credit raises funding round

Moroccan fintech startup SOS Credit, an online financial services broker that provides its clients with access to financial solutions and a tailor-made advisory service, has secured funding from the SEAF Morocco Growth Fund (SMGF).

SOS Credit offers mortgage brokerage services, and has built a digital platform that helps clients obtain financial advice and compare different offers for free.

It has now raised funding from the SEAF Morocco Growth Fund (SMGF), an investment fund that invests in seed and early-stage startups with high growth potential. The fund is part of the Innov Invest programme managed by the Moroccan Caisse Centrale de Garantie (CCG) to promote entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth in Morocco.

SOS Credit has already established partnerships with major banks in the market, and seen fast growth, and will use the funding to accelerate this growth and position itself as a leader in the online brokerage of financial products.

“We have the pleasure and honour to be among the first startups invested in by the SEAF Morocco Growth Fund. This partnership will enable us to achieve our vision of emerging as a leader in the online brokerage of financial products, whether traditional or sharia-compliant,” said Ben Slimane, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of SOS Credit.

