New accelerator launched for Moroccan startups

A Moroccan university has partnered global accelerator MassChallenge to launch the Impulse programme, which will back startups with funding and support.

Impulse has been launched by the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), with the support of OCP Group and its subsidiary OCP Africa.

Designed by MassChallenge, the non-profit, zero equity and impact-focused accelerator is aimed at entrepreneurs in the fields of agri-tech, biotech, nanotech and mining tech, and will help selected participants to take their startups to the next level over a period of 12 weeks.

Founders will be connected with the networks of OCP Group, UM6P and MassChallenge, and be given access to UM6P’s infrastructure and laboratories. They will also go on study trips to Boston and Lausanne, and have access to a 430 m² co-working space.

A cash prize of US$250,000 to be shared between winning startups on demo day, while the programme also aims to connect entrepreneurs with access to financing through a set of national and international investment funds and business angels.

