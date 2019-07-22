New Senegalese gaming studio launches first mobile game

The Dakar-based Kayfo Game Studio has launched its first mobile game, the football-focused Afro Juggle Challenge.

A joint venture between digital design agency YUX Design and former Ubisoft game developer Julien Herbin, Kayfo Game Studio has launched to create mobile games tailored to the African market.

Its first game is Afro Juggle Challenge, which follows a young boy, Moussa, who is on the journey to become a professional football player. From humble beginnings, Moussa improves his skills over time and finally plays in an international stadium during a cup final. Players use their reflexes to juggle with Moussa’s feet, knees and head, and win points by juggling with precision.

Yann Le Beux, co-founder of YUX Dakar, said the new studio would focus on mobile games around education, local culture and environment.

“The next one in the pipeline is a platformer around the journey of an African entrepreneur, and the next ideas are around protection of the environment and local food,” he said.

Kayfo Game Studio is fully self-funded, but plans to monetise via in-app purchase and adverts.

