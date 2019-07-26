Nigerian agri-tech startup EZ Farming taking part in 500 Startups accelerator

Nigerian agri-tech startup EZ Farming is to pitch at a demo day on August 22 after taking part in the San Francisco-based 500 Startups accelerator programme.

500 Startups is one of the world’s most renowned accelerators, having worked with over 2,000 startups from across the world, and its 25th startup accelerator kicked off earlier this year.

The four-month seed programme provides startups with US$150,000 in funding in exchange for six per cent equity, as well as access to training, mentorship and networks. Thirty-five companies from across the world have been taking part in the latest edition, with EZ Farming the only African startup selected.

The startup has developed an online marketplace that helps farmers finance their business through the power of the crowd, and sell their produce directly to consumers. It will now pitch to investors at demo day on August 22.

A host of African startups have been accepted into 500 Startups in the last few years, with another Nigerian agri-tech startup, ThriveAgric, taking part in the 24th edition. Egyptian startups Shezlong and Harmonica were selected in batch 23, and another three from Nigeria in batch 22.