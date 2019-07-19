Nigerian online escrow platform Middletrust launches in private beta

Nigerian startup Middletrust, an online escrow service provider that offers users access to web tools and APIs to seamlessly set up valid contracts and safely send and receive payments, has launched in private beta.

The Middletrust team began working on its platform, which offers a wide range of escrow services, in August of last year, and has now conducted a test launch in a bid to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers.

“We are currently running a closed beta, where access to the Middletrust platform is limited to users who are invited to test and offer us valuable insights and advice on how we can do what we do better,” co-founder Ojadua Efe told Disrupt Africa.

The startup, which is self-funded but in the process of raising capital, has signed up more than 20 customers since going into closed beta, who have processed a number of 23 transactions. Efe said it was using the feedback gained to work on a more market-worthy product.

“We are currently looking to break into the Nigerian market, but there are concrete plans to move into other countries like Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Africa, and the US as soon as possible,” Efe said.

