Nigerian startup Venuecompass launches wedding-booking platform

Nigerian event space marketplace Venuecompass has expanded its scope with the launch of Wednext, a platform that helps users plan and book their weddings.

Launched in 2015, Venuecompass is an online marketplace for people who want to hire venues for events. It lists more than 2,000 venues across Nigeria, has onboarded around 10,000 event vendors, and has an average of around 30 bookings daily.

The startup has now expanded its focus with the launch of Wednext, a wedding-focused platform that gives users access to venues as well as relevant vendors and services.

Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Adekunle Owoeye said the platform was launched as a result of a clear customer need.

“We are responding to the needs of our clients, who after booking a venue for their events always ask for referrals to a vendor or two for other wedding-related services and products,” he said.

“’We are pioneering and building Africa’s number one source for everything wedding, from ideas and inspirations to finding and booking the right vendors and services.”

The platform provides users with expert advice and offers a completely personalised experience that guides couples through the entire wedding-planning journey. It is currently running a six-month freemium model through which vendors can list their services for free, with a monthly fee due upon expiration.

