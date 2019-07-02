Nigeria’s Loystar launches sales plugin for retail businesses

Nigeria-based retail and loyalty platform Loystar has released an e-commerce sales plugin designed to integrate inventory, sales, and customer information across offline and e-commerce stores.

Launched by Ayo Dawodu, Paul Damalie and Laud Bruce-Tagoe, who met at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) in Accra, Ghana, Loystar allows merchants to design and run loyalty programmes, with customers able to earn points by spending at merchant stores and redeem them for a deal or reward.

Since launch, it has been able to add merchants in international markets such as in Ghana, Liberia and the United States (US) to its client base, and it claims to be able to help any forward-looking retail brand optimize its point of sale operations with its offering and position such brands to sell more and drive repeat sales in their business.

It has now launched the Loystar WordPress and WooCommerce sales plugin to assist both physical and e-commerce stores in managing sales, inventory and customer information. The plugin allows businesses to integrate multiple offline outlets and online stores seamlessly, to deliver a single, connected customer experience.

“The launch of this product is our first step in helping retail brands evolve into an omni-channel business. We see this helping business owners take advantage of the advances happening in today’s omni-connected world,” said Ayo Dawodu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Loystar.

