Programme for digital nomads launched on Kenyan coast

A developmental programme that aims to help digital nomads build impactful solutions has been launched in Kenya.

Impact Nomads, launched in June, is a programme for remote workers who would like to unleash their full potential and co-create innovative, impactful solutions.

The organisation aims to build a community of people who work remotely, and will run its first programme in November in Kilifi on the Kenyan coast.

With more and more people either working remotely or at least wanting to, Impact Nomads is responding to a trend. It aims to connect like-minded people, provide facilities to work and have fun, and facilitate the opportunity to make an impact.

Its programme is built on four principles: Growth, Balance, Connect, and Impact. The aim is to help participants grow both themselves and their businesses, inspiring them to live a balanced lifestyle.

“The programme consists of an array of talks, interactive workshops, individual sessions plus a focus on our mind, body and soul. Topics go from challenges as an entrepreneur, reducing our footprint to removing internal money blocks,” said Impact Nomads founder Sanne Meijboom.

“Kenya has so much more to offer than what many people think. It has snow-capped mountains, dense forests, a beautiful lush, palm-fringed coastline with white-sandy beaches that is still unexplored. It is a country of epic landforms and beautiful traditional people who bring soul and color to this wonderful land. We want to let the world know and show a different side of Africa.”

