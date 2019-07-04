SA startup MrEmploy launches advanced recruitment app

South African startup MrEmploy has launched an app that automatically links employers with the right potential staff, fast-tracking the shortlisting and interviewing process.

Established by a team of business owners left frustrated by piles of CVs, time wasting interviews and expensive recruitment costs, MrEmploy already has 70 employers and 1,200 prospective employees using its portal.

The platform disrupts the standard job application process, cutting out several steps by automating the process to accurately link candidates with prospective employers. A jobseeker creates a profile which includes a standardised micro CV, a photograph and a 15-second video. Candidates only see the jobs they qualify for, and they “thumbs-up” the positions they are interested in. The prospective employer receives a notification and can scan the jobseeker’s profile and view the candidate’s video in just a few seconds.

“MrEmploy is an advanced smart matching system that speeds up recruiting. For employers, it saves time and reduces the risk of hiring the wrong person, while for employees, it links them to the kinds of jobs they are best suited to,” said managing director (MD) Ryan Oettle.

“The short intro video is incredibly powerful because it gives employers a real sense of whether the candidate will fit the culture and nature of their business. It’s an opportunity to make a great first impression. MrEmploy provides enough information for employers to decide whether or not they want to meet a candidate. We save employers’ time that they would have spent sifting through CVs and doing telephonic interviews, as well as those unnecessary early face-to-face meetings.”

MrEmploy is targeting businesses of any size in retail, services, food, sales and entertainment, though any company can make use of it, including personnel employment agencies. It also targets young jobseekers.

