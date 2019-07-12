SA’s Seed Academy launches Real State of Entrepreneurship Survey 2019

South African business development support organisation Seed Academy has launched the Real State of Entrepreneurship Survey 2019, aimed at obtaining a “true reflection” of the state of the startup space in the country, directly from entrepreneurs.

Seed Academy said the survey, which is now in its fifth year, was the cornerstone of its mission to actively drive the entrepreneurial ecosystem to give entrepreneurs the support they need to build, grow and scale successful, sustainable businesses.

Entrepreneurs are being encouraged to fill in the survey, and in return stand a chance to win a stand at Smart Procurement World, valued at over ZAR15,000 (US$1,000). The event is South Africa’s biggest procurement conference, and will bring together 5,000 procurement officials and entrepreneurs.