Scale your African tech startup to Paris with this international incubator

French incubator Schoolab has opened applications for its International Starter programme, which gives entrepreneurs from all over the world the chance to relocate to Paris to tackle European markets.

The International Starter incubation programme offers startups the chance to come to Paris and receive seven months of access to experts, mentors and training to help them find the right product-market fit and build their businesses in France.

A four-year French Tech Visa is granted to entrepreneurs who take part in the programme, while Schoolab will help startups target big corporations and investors through training and its network.

Training is delivered via hands-on workshops and one-on-one sessions with experts and mentors, while startups will also gain access to Schoolab’s ecosystem of corporate clients, mentors and alumni, and a co-working space in the centre of Paris.

Applications are open until August 31, with the programme running from September until March.