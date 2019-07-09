Startups invited to apply for this year’s AppsAfrica Innovation Awards

Startups have been invited to apply for the fifth annual AppsAfrica Innovation Awards, which celebrate the best in mobile and tech from across Africa and showcases the continent’s most innovative ventures.

Run by news portal and advisory service AppsAfrica, the AppsAfrica Innovation Awards are open to startups, more established ventures and corporates across 14 categories, including Best African App, Blockchain, Ed-tech, Fintech, Agri-tech, Mobility and Social Impact.

The awards provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and the opportunity to network with more than 300 industry peers at the awards party ceremony in Cape Town in November. Winners will also be invited to Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2020.

Last year’s event saw a host of African startups named among the winners, including Nigerian logistics startup Kobo360, South African coding school WeThinkCode_, Ugandan transport app SafeBoda, Tanzanian fintech startup Nala, Kenyan e-health company Baobab Circle, Nigerian agri-tech startup Farmcrowdy, and South African blockchain solution Custos Media Technologies.

Applications for this year’s awards will be assessed by a team of expert judges, and are open until September 11. Shortlisted finalists will be announced in October.