Vacancy: Bertha Centre Director

The Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship within the UCT Graduate School of Business, is a globally recognized leading Centre for its teaching, research and impactful engagement in the field of social innovation.

We are looking for a highly competent and experienced leader to take on the role of Director at the Bertha Centre. The individual will take overall responsibility for and lead the Centre; act as a thought-leader internally and externally. Reporting to the UCT GSB Director (Dean), the Bertha Centre Director will be responsible for:

• Leading and managing the vision, strategy and culture of the Centre;

• Reporting on the strategy, budget and effectiveness of the Centre’s activities to the Bertha Centre Steering Committee(a governance mechanism composed of Bertha Foundation and UCT representatives);

• Effectively organizing and managing operational, financial and people resources to execute the vision and strategy;

• Establish and lead stakeholder relationships, advocacy and communication.

Minimum requirements:

The Director of the Bertha Centre will be a proven leader with management experience, an impeccable reputation and a substantial presence in relation to social innovation, social impact and social justice in the context of inequality. S/he should be a well-respected figure with the ability to translate academic theory to practice, and/or with evidence of professional social impact and influence. As such the minimum requirements for this position will be:

• A Masters degree (MBA, MA, MSc, MCom etc.);

• At least ten years’ experience with a proven track record of managing multiple stakeholders, diverse teams, large budgets, multiple projects across various sectors, scope and scale;

• At least five of the ten years at a mission-focused organisation or area of activity, preferably with direct experience in/on the fields of social change, social innovation or social entrepreneurship).

The ideal leadership profile of this candidate will be:

• Strategic Leader: envision and articulate goals for the next period with sound governance and fundraising abilities;

• Thought Leader: advocate / articulate social innovation towards justice in local and global discourse;

• Relational Leader: ability to build partnerships with different stakeholders engage with multiple constituencies;

• Creative & Adaptive Leader: able to adapt to changing environments, able to facilitate change internally & externally;

• People Leader: inclusive collaborative leader with diversity and team management skills;

• Resource Leader: sound management of financial and non-financial resources;

• Contextual Leader: working knowledge of the South African and African public-private-civil society eco-system.Applications close 31 July 2019. Click here to view full application details and apply.