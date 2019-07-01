West African entrepreneurs invited to apply for Franco-German acceleration initiative

West African entrepreneurs have been invited to apply for AyadaLab, a Franco-German acceleration and incubation initiative that offers selected companies access to workshops, mentorship and networking trips to Europe.

The 12-month programme is open to startups from Cameroon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Senegal, and is taking place for the second year.

The AyadaLab programme consists of local and regional workshops in each participating country, mentoring by some of the best African entrepreneurs in the fields of cultural, digital and social entrepreneurship, and networking with leading German and French cultural, social and digital entrepreneurs.

Applications are open until July 5.

