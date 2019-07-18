West African ride-hailing startup Gozem launches auto-rickshaw service

Ride-hailing startup Gozem has launched a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw service in Lomé, Togo, and Cotonou, Benin, as it adds to its offering.

Launched in Togo in November of last year on the back of raising US$900,000 in funding, Gozem has now added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws, and expanded to Benin.

The new option allows users to book safe, comfortable and cost-effective transport options in just a few clicks using the same Gozem app, with the new auto-rickshaw offer coming in addition to its existing motorcycle-taxi and car taxi services.

“We are pleased to offer this new transport option to our customers in Lomé and Cotonou. With the launch of auto-rickshaws, we are moving one step closer to providing West African customers with safe, affordable, and convenient transport options for any and all occasions,” said Emeka Ajene, Gozem’s managing director.

