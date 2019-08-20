20 startups set to pitch at Seedstars event in Dar es Salaam

Twenty startups have been selected to pitch at the Tanzanian leg of the global Seedstars World competition today (August 23) for a place in the global final.

Seedstars World will select national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for up to US$500,000 in equity investment and a host of other prizes.

Having already chosen winners in Kenya and Ghana, Seedstars will hold its Tanzanian event in Dar es Salaam today. In all, 20 startups have been selected to take part – 16 from a public application process, and four from a pre-event held in Zanzibar recently. The event will take place at Seedspace Dar es Salaam.

The selected startups include on-demand startup Ex-Africa, power supply platform hilyte, AI-powered healhcare tool Dr Elsa, second-hand e-commerce platform TzBuy, B2B e-commerce produce distribution platform Kilimo Fresh, agri-tech startup KilimoShare, sexual reproductive products platform MaishaPackage, e-commerce store builder Lunaar, STEM platform MITZ Innovations, and invoicing platform Morios Group.

The list is completed by e-learning platform Mtabe, health insurance app MyHIMyHI, agricultural education service Ng’wala Inventions, mosquito repellent manufacturer Noobites, security app Nuru, travel platform Safari Wallet, digital legal platform Sheria Kiganjani, legal assistance service Sheria Yetu, emergency response service Sunnet, and learning platform TYD Innovation Incubator.

Tanzania was represented at last year’s Seedstars Summit by NALA Money.