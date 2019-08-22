22 female entrepreneurs finalists for AWIEF Awards

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced the 22 finalists for its annual awards, which celebrate women leaders and entrepreneurs in Africa.

AWIEF celebrates its fifth anniversary at its annual conference and expo this year, which takes place on October 29-30 in Cape Town.

After more than 200 applications were received, 22 women founders and entrepreneurs have been selected as finalists across eight different categories.

The finalists for the Young Entrepreneur Award are Beatrice Haule (AfriAgric Products, Tanzania), Lola Alli (Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Clinic, Nigeria), and Orekunrin Brown (Flying Doctors, Nigeria), while the Social Entrepreneur Award will go to one of Sizani Ngubane (Rural Women’s Movement, South Africa), Efua Asibon (Dislabelled, Ghana), and Laurence Esteve (Zip Zap, South Africa).

Empowerment Award finalists are Mary Inzofu (Njia Empowerment Organisation, Kenya), Nambula Kachumi (WeCreate, Zambia), and Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya), with Kristine Pearson (Lifeline Energy, South Africa), Oumou Sangaré (Festival International du Wassulu, Mali) and Joke Silva (Lufodo Group, Nigeria) are nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Tech Entrepreneur Award finalists are Caroline Corbett (SmartBlade, South Africa), Rebecca Enonchong (AppsTech, Cameroon), and Diane Temogne (Engineering Consulting and Services, Cameroon). Evelyn Namara (Vouch Digital, Uganda), Caroline Pomeyie (ProFish, Ghana), and Affiong Williams (ReelFruit, Nigeria) are Agri Entrepreneur Award finalists, while the Creative Industry Award will go to one of Kapasa Musonda (Mangishi Doll Co, Zambia), Genet Kebede (Paradise Fashion, Ethiopia), or Abby Ikomi (House of Irawo, Nigeria).

Shantelle Booysen, of Elim Spa Products from South Africa, wins the Global Brand Award.

“Women-owned businesses are a vital part of our African economy and the women of Africa are our most valuable, untapped resource,” said Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “Each year the entries to the AWIEF Awards grow in number and this response signifies the importance of recognising and celebrating women in Africa for their achievements and contribution to Africa’s economic and sustainable development.

