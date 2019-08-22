$39k competition to promote agri-preneurship in Ethiopia

The Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have launched a competition that will support Ethiopian agricultural entrepreneurs with a prize fund of an estimated EUR35,000 (US$39,000).

The Green Innovation and AgriTech Slam (GIAS) 2019 competition will identify innovations and ideas that address critical challenges affecting the wheat, legumes and honey value chains and the digital needs of the entire agricultural value chain.

It has five categories – nutrition and consumer market, agri-inputs and equipment, environmental protection and sustainability, pre-revenue agribusinesses, and post-revenue agribusinesses – and is open to individuals, private businesses, higher learning institutions as well as government and non-government organisations.

At least 10 winners will be recognised at an awards ceremony in November, and will benefit from mentorship and acceleration of their businesses as well as the cash prizes. Winners will also get the opportunity to share their ideas during an exposure visit to Germany.

“Digital technologies have the potential to transform the agricultural sector. We are confident that a focus on digital solutions among youth in this regard will help to boost Ethiopia’s future food security and create jobs across the agricultural value chain,” said Ken Lohento, senior programme coordinator for ICT4Ag at CTA.

