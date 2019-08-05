5th Lagos Startup Week set for September

The fifth edition of the annual Lagos Startup Week will take place on September 23-28, showcasing the city’s startup community and connecting entrepreneurs with potential investors, customers and partners.

Lagos Startup Week takes place this year under the theme “Collaboration – Together We Can Achieve More”, and will host over 30 speakers. Targeting 4,000 participants, it will feature satellite events hosted by hubs and startups from around Nigeria.

The focus is on areas such as new communities, corporate innovation, ed-tech, and urban mobility, while the week will also include the Women who Launch Summit, promoting female leadership in tech.

“The collaboration between Lagos Startup Week and other stakeholders in the ecosystem is a great indicator of the interdisciplinary approach we’ve taken from the very beginning. By working together we are driving forward the inclusiveness and interconnectedness of various talents and encouraging communication and exchange that will lead to facilitating new developments and ideas,” said event co-organiser Olumide Olayinka.

