Agri-tech startup Afrikamart winner of Seedstars Dakar

Agri-tech startup Afrikamart has won the Senegalese leg of the Seedstars World competition, earning a place at the global final where it will pitch for US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Egypt, and held its Senegalese event in Dakar last week. Eight selected startups were invited to present their companies in front of a local jury panel for the chance to represent Senegal at the global final.

The winner was Afrikamart, an agri-tech startup that aims to become the largest quality fresh food supplier in West Africa. The startup helps farmers tackle challenges around access to market and logistics.

“We design tools and services to bring farmers closer to processors, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets and individuals as well. We create value in addressing three of the biggest challenges in the agri-food sector: effective agriculture, market access and logistics,” said the startup’s chief operating officer (COO) Albert Diouf.

Amalog Afrique, another agri-tech startup, was second, while Car Rapide Prestige, a fleet and delivery platform, came third.

