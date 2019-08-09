Applications open for Angolan leg of global Seedstars competition

Applications have opened for the Angolan leg of global early-stage startups competition Seedstars World, which will see up to 10 startups pitch to represent the country at the global final and compete for up to US$500,000 equity investment.

Seedstars World will select national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes, as well as three months of access to an investment readiness programme.

Having already chosen a winner in Kenya, Seedstars is holding its Angolan event in Luanda on September 6. Applications are open until August 27, with participating startups needed to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars team will also look at startups’ potential regional and global scalability.

“Angola’s ecosystem is still nascent and the business environment is still quite challenging. However, we have seen a few success cases such as Jobartis, Tupuca and Kubinga emerging from the competition and we are excited to discover more of these startups and nurture them further,” said Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

