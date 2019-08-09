Applications open for Founders Factory Africa e-health, fintech accelerator

Applications have opened for the Founders Factory Africa e-health and fintech accelerator programme, which looks to provide startups with an “unfair advantage” with the support of corporate partners.

Founders Factory, which originally launched in London in 2015 and has already built 70 startups, launched African operations in Johannesburg in October, from where it plans to design, build and scale 140 disruptive tech startups across Africa over the next five years.

The company brought its model to Africa in partnership with Standard Bank, which made a multi-million dollar investment into Founders Factory Africa, and the pair made their first investments in April. In June it secured backing from Netcare, which operates South Africa’s largest hospital network, to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to build and scale e-health startups across Africa.

It has now opened applications for its accelerator programme, which will offer e-health and fintech companies access to a team of more than 50 technical specialists and operators who will provide agile and human-centered development expertise in all areas required for a startup to scale.

“The invaluable partnership and commitment from our corporate investors, Standard Bank and Netcare, and the “unfair advantage” they offer, unlocks critical barriers to scale that startups often face,” Founders Factory Africa said.

“These include, but are not limited to, exclusive access to their distribution channels, sector expertise, customer acquisition, pilot opportunities, data and IP.”

Applications are open here.