Applications open for Malawian leg of Seedstars competition

Applications have opened for the Malawian leg of global early-stage startups competition Seedstars World, which will 10 startups pitch to represent the country at the global final and compete for up to US$500,000 equity investment.

Seedstars World will select national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes, as well as three months of access to an investment readiness programme.

Having already chosen a winner in Kenya, Seedstars is holding its Malawian event in Lilongwe on August 29. Applications are open until August 20, with participating startups needing to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, and have built a minimum viable product, ideally with existing traction. The Seedstars team will also look at startups’ potential regional and global scalability.

“At Seedstars, we believe talent and good ideas are everywhere. We see ourselves as a platform connecting investors to the next generation of startup entrepreneurs in places where normally people wouldn’t think startup ecosystems have such traction, growth, and buzz. We are very excited to be in Malawi highlighting such a bustling entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Claudia Makadristo, regional manager for Africa at Seedstars.

