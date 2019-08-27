Applications open for Nigerian Social Innovators Programme

LEAP Africa and Union Bank have opened applications for the latest cohort of the Social Innovators Programme (SIP), a one-year fellowship for young Nigerian changemakers.

Aimed at individuals aged 18-35, the SIP fellowship seeks to attract young Nigerians with innovative ideas capable of transforming local communities with high socio-economic impact.

Focused on areas such as youth empowerment, law, human rights, health, environment, education and agriculture, the programme offers successful applicants access to a support ecosystem of experts and professionals as mentors, as well as various advisory services and other resources.

It also provides access to impact investment opportunities from local and international partners, and the opportunity to build networks and partnerships.

Applications are open here until August 31.