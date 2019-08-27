Disrupt Africa

Applications open for Nigerian Social Innovators Programme

0
By on  Hubs, West Africa

LEAP Africa and Union Bank have opened applications for the latest cohort of the Social Innovators Programme (SIP), a one-year fellowship for young Nigerian changemakers. 

Aimed at individuals aged 18-35, the SIP fellowship seeks to attract young Nigerians with innovative ideas capable of transforming local communities with high socio-economic impact.

Focused on areas such as youth empowerment, law, human rights, health, environment, education and agriculture, the programme offers successful applicants access to a support ecosystem of experts and professionals as mentors, as well as various advisory services and other resources.

It also provides access to impact investment opportunities from local and international partners, and the opportunity to build networks and partnerships.

Applications are open here until August 31.

Share this Story

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.