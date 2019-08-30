Applications open for Rwandan leg of Seedstars World competition

Applications are open for the Rwanda leg of the global Seedstars World competition, the winner of which will head to the global final to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt and Senegal, and will hold its Rwandan competition in Kigali on September 13. Up to 10 of Rwanda’s best seed-stage startups will pitch in front of a local jury panel at the Westerwelle Startup Haus to represent the country at the global final next April.

Companies applying to pitch need to be less than two years old, have raised less than US$500,000 in funding, have built a minimum viable product, and have regional and global scalability.

Rwandan startups can apply here until September 2.