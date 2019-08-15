Applications open for SAVCA Fund Manager Development Programme

Black or female-owned fund managers have until Monday (August 19) to apply for the Fund Manager Development Programme run by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA).

Launched by SAVCA and partners FNB and the SA SME Fund, the 12-month Fund Manager Development Programme is focused on the sustainable transformation of the fund management industry and will support participants through classroom-based teaching, one-on-one coaching, and support from industry stakeholders.

Launched with the goal of ultimately helping to stimulate the economy and create jobs, the programme takes place in Johannesburg and kicks off in October. All direct costs are covered by SAVCA its partners.

Preference will be given to black persons or black-owned and managed fund managers, followed by female-owned fund managers, who are early developing venture capital or private equity fund managers with an existing investment thesis, and who are in the process of raising a fund, or are close to a first close.

Applicants must complete and submit the application form by 5pm South African time on Monday, August 19.