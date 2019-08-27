E-health startup wins Egyptian leg of Seedstars competition

E-health startup Hospitalia has been named winner of the Egyptiana leg of the Seedstars World competition, securing a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

It has already chosen winners in Kenya, Ghana and Tanzania, and held its Egyptian event at Seedspace Cairo last week. The winning startup was e-health startup Hospitalia, an on-demand platform providing access to medical home services.

The company will now take part in the global final in Switzerland in April 2020, where it will participate in a weeklong training program with the opportunity to meet the other winners from around the world as well as investors and mentors. At the summit itself it will stand the chance of securing equity investment and various other prizes.

Virtual assistant platform RafiQ came second, while Hovo, an on-demand truck-ordering services, was third.