Egyptian events startup Eventtus expands to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian eventing startup Eventtus has opened its second overseas office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as it expands its operations further into the region.

Founded in 2012 by Mai Medhat and Nihal Fares, Eventtus is an-all-in-one platform for events ticketing, event management and apps for events.

The startup creates interactive event apps that allow organisers to engage attendees by enabling them to customise their event schedule through an interactive agenda as well as offering them instant updates through a social media feed and opportunities to network with other attendees.

Eventtus closed a US$2 million funding round led by Algebra Ventures and 500 Startups in 2017, after which it opened its first overseas office in Dubai, and it is now accelerating its expansion in the Middle East with its Saudi launch. This comes after the startup marked two years of cooperating with events and conferences in the country.

“We’re very excited to launch in Saudi Arabia! The market is opportune and we’re quite keen to provide every event organiser with the tools they need to convey the best event experiences. It’s going to be unprecedented,” said Medhat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Eventtus.

The event industry in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly, with 2018 alone witnessing more than 10,000 events and more than 3.5 million trade show visitors. Eventtus has developed a suite of products to support these events, such as the Arabic version of its event app as well as local ticket payment options, and has developed partnerships with different government organisations and local event management agencies.

