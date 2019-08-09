Fintech startup Nvoicia wins Seedstars Ghana event

Fintech startup Nvoicia has been named winner of the Ghanaian leg of the Seedstars World competition, securing a spot at next year’s global final and the chance to compete for US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World selects national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and brings them together at the annual Seedstars Summit in Switzerland to compete for the equity investment and a host of other prizes.

Having already chosen a winner in Kenya, it selected nine startups to pitch in front of a local jury panel at its Ghanaian event yesterday (August 8) at SBIncubator. The winner was SME financing solution Nvoicia, which helps small businesses with unpaid invoices gain access to working capital loans.

A MEST portfolio company, Nvoicia will now head to Lausanne in April of next year to compete against other startups from all over the world for up to US$500,000 in equity investment, following in the footsteps of last year’s Ghanaian winner, agri-insurance platform Cowtribe.

Second position went to agri-tech startup TechShelta, while store management platform Sumundi came in third. The other startups that pitched were software development training company Codetrain, petrol-ordering app Gas App, cloud-based field management platform Jumeni, and crowdfarming solutions Agripool, Nocofio and Kwidex.