Gray Matters Capital’s coLABS to seed fund early-stage ‘for-profit’ ventures across Africa benefiting women and girls at scale

coLABS, a gender lens, global investment portfolio launched by US-based impact investor Gray Matters Capital (GMC), is inviting applications from social enterprises that are creating inclusive and prosperous futures for women and girls around the world.

Social enterprises considered for this investment opportunity have the potential to secure up to US$250,000. In addition to the financial support, coLABS also works towards building the capacities of social entrepreneurs and social enterprises by extending advisory support and connecting them with other stakeholders in the social impact ecosystem.

Since its launch in 2018, coLABS has invested in social enterprises across sectors (from civic engagement, to health, livelihoods and agri-tech) and countries (spanning four continents).

The initiative is looking for early-stage social enterprises that:

Have a product or a service that is tackling a critical barrier faced by women and/or girls;

Have tested their business model and seen it to be sustainable;

Are innovative in who they serve (target market), how they serve them (model), and/or the door they’re opening for women (impact);

Are ready to scale their business to maximise social impact and financial returns and for revenue-share as the investment structure;

Are run by entrepreneurs who are nimble, focused, and laser-focused on their customers;

Applications are accepted year-round via the coLABS website. For more information on the application process, the investment model and funding criteria, visit the website: www.gmccolabs.com.