How to pitch your startup at the German-African ICT Forum in Berlin

African startups can apply to pitch at the first German-African ICT Forum in Berlin in September, giving them the chance to promote their companies to potential European investors and partners.

Hosted by the German-African Business Association, the event takes place on September 19 at Microsoft Berlin, connecting relevant actors from the ICT sectors of Germany and Africa, and helping participants meet a new range of potential customers.

It will include a startup pitch competition, which will see a selection of African tech startups picked to pitch in front of the audience and a jury panel. 

The winning startup team will receive a prize package, including further opportunities to gain valuable exposure and to accelerate its business. 

Applications are open until August 31.

