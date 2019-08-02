How to pitch your startup at the German-African ICT Forum in Berlin

African startups can apply to pitch at the first German-African ICT Forum in Berlin in September, giving them the chance to promote their companies to potential European investors and partners.

Hosted by the German-African Business Association, the event takes place on September 19 at Microsoft Berlin, connecting relevant actors from the ICT sectors of Germany and Africa, and helping participants meet a new range of potential customers.

It will include a startup pitch competition, which will see a selection of African tech startups picked to pitch in front of the audience and a jury panel.

The winning startup team will receive a prize package, including further opportunities to gain valuable exposure and to accelerate its business.

Applications are open until August 31.

