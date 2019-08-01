Latest angel investor network opens its doors in The Gambia

The Gambia is home to Africa’s latest angel investor network as local high net worth individuals joined forces to boost the local entrepreneurship scene.

The Gambia Angel Investors Network (GAIN) launched on July 20 with a pitch session and a masterclass on angel investing delivered by its new managing director Adrame Ndione and Tomi Davies, president of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN).

In the latest West African angel investor network launch, following those in the likes of Mali, Benin and Senegal, GAIN is bringing together between 10 and 15 local investors who have committed to providing funding to between eight and 12 early and growth stage startups and in The Gambia each year.

The network aims to provide ticket sizes of between US$20,000 to US$300,000, and help develop the nascent Gambian startup and investment ecosystem by empowering hubs, incubators and accelerators and providing an entry point for international investors and diaspora interested in investing the country.

