Legal-tech startup winner of Seedstars event in Tanzania

Legal-tech startup Sheria Kiganjani has been named winner of the Tanzanian leg of the Seedstars World competition, securing a place at the global final and the chance to pitch for up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World is selecting national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and will bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for the funding and a host of other prizes.

Having already chosen winners in Kenya and Ghana, Seedstars held its Tanzanian event at Seedspace Dar es Salaam, with local startups and winners from a pre-event in Zanzibar pitching in front of a local jury panel. The winner was Sheria Kiganjani, the first digital platform in Tanzania to provide easy access to various legal services.

Sheria Kiganjani will now take part in the Seedstars Africa Summit in Johannesburg in December, as well as the main event in Switzerland in April 2020. The startup will participate in a weeklong training program, with the opportunity to meet the other winners from around the world as well as investors and mentors. At the summit itself it will stand the chance of securing equity investment and various other prizes.

“This is a feeling that no money in the world can buy. We are super happy and getting ready to represent Dar es Salaam and Tanzania at the regional and global competitions,” said Sheria Kiganjani co-founder Neema Magimba.

Kilimo Fresh, a B2B online platform helping farmers distribute produce, came second, while Zanzibar Health Innovation, which is building an AI-based cardiologist robot, was third.

