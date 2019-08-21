Meet the 8 startups pitching at Seedstars event in Senegal

Eight Senegalese startups have been selected to take part in the Dakar edition of the global Seedstars World competition, where they will pitch for a place in the global final and the chance of winning up to US$500,000 in equity investment.

Seedstars World will select national winners from all over the world, including around 30 African countries, and bring them together at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland next year, where they will compete for up to the investment and a host of other prizes.

Having already chosen winners in Kenya and Ghana, Seedstars will hold its Senegalese event tomorrow (August 22) with the support of local host Sonatel. The winning startup will represent Senegal at the global final and the African regional summit in Johannesburg in December, as well as access to a three-month investment readiness programme.

The selected startups are farm produce supplier Afrikamart, e-commerce startup Amalog Afrique, fleet and delivery platform Car Rapide Prestige, free Wi-Fi provider Beinday, recruitment platform Keys Job, mobile addressing system Nima Codes, digital health passport provider SenVitale, and artisanal platform Niaata.

These companies will pitch in front of a local jury panel for a place at the global final, last year’s edition of which saw Senegal represented by payments collection platform SudPay.